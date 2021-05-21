Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Cubby Wear is a brazilian clothing and accessories brand, aimed at young people. Their objective is the constant search for innovation, style and quality, but without the need for the high and inaccessible prices of traditional brands. The logo is a result of the combination of two cubes, making a optical illusion.