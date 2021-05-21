Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Cubby Wear design flat cube brazilian design icon minimal logo clothing clothing design streetwear logo streetwear
Cubby Wear is a brazilian clothing and accessories brand, aimed at young people. Their objective is the constant search for innovation, style and quality, but without the need for the high and inaccessible prices of traditional brands. The logo is a result of the combination of two cubes, making a optical illusion.

