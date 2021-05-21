Good for Sale
Dennis Cortés

New Single Heart Beat Out Now!

New Single Heart Beat Out Now! producer musician music video vinyl cd abstract gradient artwork music cover album artwork album background music chill downtempo lofi lofi music ambient music ambient minimalism music
Heart Beat Single

Good for sale
Heart Beat Single
$0.99
Buy now

New ambient single "Heart Beat" out today 🎧

Have been experimenting with music and slowly working on an ambient album—here's the first piece of that. It's available everywhere now and is great background music!

Find a direct link to stream at: https://cortes.us/music
Watch the official music video →

Designer that codes, teaches, and makes music

