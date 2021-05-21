Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Lay

Banking App Concept: "Split The Bill" feature

Lay
Lay
Hire Me
  • Save
Banking App Concept: "Split The Bill" feature billing bills design ui white clean app mobile ios digital bank online banking sharing
Download color palette

Hey there! 👋

Here's the “split the bill” feature I added to this banking app concept. The design is semi-flat, inspired by
Google Bank Concept.

Your comments are welcome. Press the L button if you like it.

View all tags
Posted on May 21, 2021
Lay
Lay
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble
Hire Me

More by Lay

View profile
    • Like