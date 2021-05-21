Rise Above The Disorder - About Page

Since it's Mental Health Awareness Month, I'm super excited to show this work our team did for Rise Above The Disorder last year. I've personally contacted them and went through their process, which helped me find a therapist and, I will be honest, has changed my life in so many ways.

I'm so excited we got to work with them and learn more about them and their mission. I think there's nothing purer than a desire to help EVERYONE and fight for the fundamental right to free mental healthcare that everyone deserves.

This is just a small taste of the artwork we did for them, crafted by hand in Figma by amazing @vic and @bo!