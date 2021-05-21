Trending designs to inspire you
Helgud is a Danish brand of juices made from 100% natural fruits harvested directly from a family farm. The brand is focused on highlighting the importance of fruits and the benefits brought by them. The logo have round and straight shapes that represents the forms of a leave, bringing the idea of nature and fruit trees.