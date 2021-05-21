Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Helgud

Helgud natural food natural juice helgud brazilian design branding minimal logo icon flat design
Helgud is a Danish brand of juices made from 100% natural fruits harvested directly from a family farm. The brand is focused on highlighting the importance of fruits and the benefits brought by them. The logo have round and straight shapes that represents the forms of a leave, bringing the idea of nature and fruit trees.

