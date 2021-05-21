Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Adam Simms

Nachos – Trello's Design System

Adam Simms
Adam Simms
Hire Me
  • Save
Nachos – Trello's Design System
Nachos – Trello's Design System
Nachos – Trello's Design System
Nachos – Trello's Design System
Nachos – Trello's Design System
Nachos – Trello's Design System
Nachos – Trello's Design System
Download color palette
  1. dribbble_nachos.gif
  2. Frame 9.png
  3. Frame 5.png
  4. Frame 6.png
  5. Frame 7.png
  6. Frame 8.png
  7. nachos_logo_inspiration.jpg

Prior to Trello's acquisition by Atlassian, we built a Design System appropriately named after our favorite snack: Nachos! While Nachos has since merged with the Atlassian Design System, the spirit of Nachos still thrives within the Trello product today.

2017.

Posted on May 21, 2021
Adam Simms
Adam Simms
Product Designer. Previously @trello @atlassian @lightspeed
Hire Me

More by Adam Simms

View profile
    • Like