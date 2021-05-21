Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Clawd Creative brazilian design creative studio flat minimal icon logo design
Clawd Creative is a creative studio based in São Paulo, Brazil. The logo is the result of the letters "C" and "d", present in the word "Clawd", and are transformed into a cloud shape, due to the similarity of the phonetics of "Clawd" and "Cloud"

Posted on May 21, 2021
