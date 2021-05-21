Bhavesh Vithani

Simple Reminder App UI Design

Bhavesh Vithani
Bhavesh Vithani
  • Save
Simple Reminder App UI Design todoist calender reminder uiux app ui app design mobile ui app figma ui
Download color palette

Thanks for watching.

Feel free to contact me for a new mission or simply chat, I will be happy to be a part of your project.
bhaveshvithani1@gmail.com

Check Out My :
Instagram  |  Behance

View all tags
Posted on May 21, 2021
Bhavesh Vithani
Bhavesh Vithani

More by Bhavesh Vithani

View profile
    • Like