Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
NE6

Express Engineering

NE6
NE6
Hire Me
  • Save
Express Engineering angles engineering homepage desktop clean responsive web design web ux ui
Download color palette

A homepage design we created for North East company Express Engineering who produce engineering solutions for subsea equipment & offshore energy.

Within the design we tried to incorporate the angles from the express logo, whilst keeping the page clean and pushing the services on offer.

View all tags
Posted on May 21, 2021
NE6
NE6
Website and Digital Product Design Specialists.
Hire Me

More by NE6

View profile
    • Like