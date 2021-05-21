Roman Klčo

Substance Painter to Blender Tutorial

Roman Klčo
Roman Klčo
Hire Me
  • Save
Substance Painter to Blender Tutorial crates substance painter texturing hard surface modeling render blender illustration 3d
Download color palette

Let's use Blender and Substance Painter's auto-unwrapping feature to quickly create textured hard-surface model with just few clicks
https://youtu.be/oQF2RG6Wfxc

------------
If you want to learn, how to make 3D illustration, check out my course on how to become a 3D illustrator.
You can use a SUSHIMASTER code at checkout for $40 discount ;)

------------
You can follow here 👇
Learn 3D illustration! | Instagram | YouTube Channel

Roman Klčo
Roman Klčo
Designer and 3D Illustrator. Teaching at Polygon Runway
Hire Me

More by Roman Klčo

View profile
    • Like