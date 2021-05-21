Colin Farkas

F1 App - McLaren | Concept

F1 App - McLaren | Concept
A Formula 1 mobile app
Where you can read Formula 1 news and updates, or as seen in my shot, learn about the teams on the grid.

Hey you!
In two days the invariably exciting Monaco GP will take place in Formula 1.

Who are you rooting for?

