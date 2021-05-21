Eso Won Books e-commerce redesign

Trending designs to inspire you
This was an enjoyable project I worked on; It was a complete redesign of the Eso Won Books e-commerce website to improve three key features, content organization, search efficiency, and the checkout process.
The goal was to make purchasing a book efficient, which was our primary goal.
What do you think of the redesign?