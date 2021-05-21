Mauro Semedo

Eso Won Books e-commerce redesign

Mauro Semedo
Mauro Semedo
Hire Me
  • Save
Eso Won Books e-commerce redesign webdesign ecommerce design system branding design uxdesign uidesign modern minimal
Eso Won Books e-commerce redesign webdesign ecommerce design system branding design uxdesign uidesign modern minimal
Download color palette
  1. Eso.png
  2. eso won 2.png

This was an enjoyable project I worked on; It was a complete redesign of the Eso Won Books e-commerce website to improve three key features, content organization, search efficiency, and the checkout process.

The goal was to make purchasing a book efficient, which was our primary goal.

What do you think of the redesign?

Mauro Semedo
Mauro Semedo
I help design products that delight
Hire Me

More by Mauro Semedo

View profile
    • Like