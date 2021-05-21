Ictodsgn studio

Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
For me, learning how to understand my clients, I also treat myself as one, how do I want to look and why? why do I want to achieve? The same questions I ask my clients, I ask them to myself and this is part of the results.

For work inquires:
iburgess@ictodsgn.com
www.ictodsgn.com
+1 703.640.4598

Posted on May 21, 2021
