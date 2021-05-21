Mountca' - Grouping & Hiking Mountain

Trending designs to inspire you
Hi, Dude!
I'm UI/UX Enthusiast
𝗧𝗵𝗶𝘀 𝗔𝗽𝗽
Mountca' is taken from the Indonesian word, "muncak/mendaki". This app is used to help climbers create or join a team to start climbing together with other climbers.
𝗜𝗹𝗹𝘂𝘀𝘁𝗿𝗮𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻𝘀
undraw.co
𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗣𝗿𝗼𝗯𝗹𝗲𝗺 + 𝗦𝗼𝗹𝘃𝗶𝗻𝗴
Climbing is very popular with many people, to start it, you have to choose what mountains you want to climb one by one and have enough friends.
But with Mountca', you can explore many mountains at once and also create / join a team to get started.
𝗢𝗽𝗲𝗻 𝗳𝗼𝗿 𝗙𝗿𝗲𝗲𝗹𝗮𝗻𝗰𝗲 𝗪𝗼𝗿𝗸
I am available for UI project, Please DM me.
Or you can visit my Instagram to know more about me
Instagram : https://www.instagram.com/ilhhasap/
Thanks a lot!