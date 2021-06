Mountca' - Grouping & Hiking Mountain

Hi, Dude!

๐—ง๐—ต๐—ถ๐˜€ ๐—”๐—ฝ๐—ฝ

Mountca' is taken from the Indonesian word, "muncak/mendaki". This app is used to help climbers create or join a team to start climbing together with other climbers.

๐—œ๐—น๐—น๐˜‚๐˜€๐˜๐—ฟ๐—ฎ๐˜๐—ถ๐—ผ๐—ป๐˜€

undraw.co

๐—ง๐—ต๐—ฒ ๐—ฃ๐—ฟ๐—ผ๐—ฏ๐—น๐—ฒ๐—บ + ๐—ฆ๐—ผ๐—น๐˜ƒ๐—ถ๐—ป๐—ด

Climbing is very popular with many people, to start it, you have to choose what mountains you want to climb one by one and have enough friends.

But with Mountca', you can explore many mountains at once and also create / join a team to get started.

