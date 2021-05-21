Andrea Fitzgerald

HIQE App Design (York U)

HIQE App Design (York U)
Download color palette
HIQE: how can a hiker find the closest trail to hike that takes into account time available, current weather and trail conditions Ethnographic research lead to a problem that is solved by the creation of the app HIQE.

Exploration steps included:
• userflows & low-fidelity sketches
• moodboards & A/B testing
• mid-fidelity concepts with prototyping and early user testing interviews
• high-fidelity build with interactive animations, prototyping & remote online testing
• full design system creation including interactive components & component variations

Posted on May 21, 2021
Hire Me

