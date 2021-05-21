Civics and Service International Brand guidelines 2021

Trending designs to inspire you
Civics and service International is a non-profit organization known before as Child Steps International. They have grown over the years and needed to refresh the logo showing their new name and update the strategy to show their growth.
For work inquires:
iburgess@ictodsgn.com
www.ictodsgn.com
+1 703.640.4598