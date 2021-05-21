Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
From The Mist

From The Mist lake trees forest lanscape fantasy organic abstract cogwurx
3ft x 5ft Mixed Media on Canvas

Holy Moses was this a trip! Started fighting this painting back in January I think. Many iterations and struggles happened with this one until the right direction came. I learned a lot in this piece and used some great new colors. I hope this springboards into something truly fun. My next steps are going to be to amalgamate my abstract with these types of landscapes. I'm close to something, I feel it.

©cogwurx

Prints available here:
https://www.deviantart.com/print/view/848504360

Posted on May 21, 2021
