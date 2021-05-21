From The Mist

3ft x 5ft Mixed Media on Canvas

Holy Moses was this a trip! Started fighting this painting back in January I think. Many iterations and struggles happened with this one until the right direction came. I learned a lot in this piece and used some great new colors. I hope this springboards into something truly fun. My next steps are going to be to amalgamate my abstract with these types of landscapes. I'm close to something, I feel it.

