Stol Coffee Cup

Nice bit of logo work from Piotr for his new venture @stol_coffee ☕

Get excited people of Penarth, for you are now able to buy delicious filter coffee from a charming Polish guy on a yellow bike. For real! 🙂

For the logo, Piotr wanted the main focus to be on the origin of coffee. The plant itself. From bean to drink and how it gets there. This idea of a cycle is represented here in the circle shape. The hand picking the cherry and the branch it's on leads your eye around to the other hand holding the cup, and the surrounding elements point back up to the top 👆

Secondly, he wanted to be able to engage in conversation with the people who are buying it. Not only about themselves but also, the coffee. Bringing about that sense of community through delivering the black stuff. Symbolised here by the speech mark icons 💬

Piotr had already established his brand colours though his own research, choosing a mustard and a blue to evoke happiness and trust ✌️