Solitude

Solitude landscape tree square vines organic abstract expressionism abstract expressionism cogwurx
24" x 24" Oil on canvas

So finally posting something after months and months of artist block. Finally feeling like I'm getting somewhere, this was a journey. Struggled for a really long time with my work and I'm emerging into something pretty nifty. My organic line work seems to meld well with tree forms and I am going to explore this for a bit.

©cogwurx

