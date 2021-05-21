Trending designs to inspire you
24" x 24" Oil on canvas
So finally posting something after months and months of artist block. Finally feeling like I'm getting somewhere, this was a journey. Struggled for a really long time with my work and I'm emerging into something pretty nifty. My organic line work seems to meld well with tree forms and I am going to explore this for a bit.
©cogwurx
visit cogwurx elsewhere:
www.cogwurx.com/social
Prints available here:
https://www.deviantart.com/print/view/840909122