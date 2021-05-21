24" x 24" Oil on canvas

So finally posting something after months and months of artist block. Finally feeling like I'm getting somewhere, this was a journey. Struggled for a really long time with my work and I'm emerging into something pretty nifty. My organic line work seems to meld well with tree forms and I am going to explore this for a bit.

©cogwurx

