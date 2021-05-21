24" x 24" Oil on Canvas

I was trying to move away from the spastic, explosive line work that I’ve the hallmark of my style for a bit. i wanted to push my work a bit further, but for whatever reason this painting need to exist. I stared at the sketch for this for months now trying to ignore it, but I couldn’t any longer. Behold, the sketch that demanded to be a painting.

© cogwurx

