24" x 24" Oil on Canvas
I was trying to move away from the spastic, explosive line work that I’ve the hallmark of my style for a bit. i wanted to push my work a bit further, but for whatever reason this painting need to exist. I stared at the sketch for this for months now trying to ignore it, but I couldn’t any longer. Behold, the sketch that demanded to be a painting.
