Patina Breakthrough

12″ x 24″ #MixedMedia on Canvas
Oil, acrylic, modeling paste, & spray paint
Diptych
So this was a fun piece to get loose with. I reclaimed 2 canvas for this and played with some new brushes. These paintings were just sitting around waiting to be brought to life while languishing in a storage closet.
