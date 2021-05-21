Patina Breakthrough

12″ x 24″ #MixedMedia on Canvas

Oil, acrylic, modeling paste, & spray paint

Diptych

So this was a fun piece to get loose with. I reclaimed 2 canvas for this and played with some new brushes. These paintings were just sitting around waiting to be brought to life while languishing in a storage closet.

