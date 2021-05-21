Person /// Logo for sale

PREMADE LOGO FOR SELL - BUY NOW

Our biography has long been embedded in the lines of a digital code. But we still don't know ourselves well. Identify yourself.

/////////////////// ⠀

● This logo will be sold once.

● Copyright transfers to the buyer.

● Professional customization included.

Click Here to purchase my other logo design - LogoGround shop

I am always available for new projects.

Contact me at designartitype@gmail.com

Follow me on Instagram