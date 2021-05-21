Canva Template | Modern Slide Deck Presentation Template

This 21-page Slide Deck Presentation is Designed for educators who do not have much design knowledge.

The design is crafted to fits topics around the environment and health.

Although it can be customised to fit the purpose. To clearly portray the topic discussed in the slide, images were used to show and not tell.

The template was designed in Canva and can be found here: https://bit.ly/3yqhE5u

Find my profile here: http://bit.ly/36uNhOZ

Designed by Onuoha UI.

I dab.