BIM Installation Drawings Quantities and Takeoffs

At the end of Coordination Efforts, installation drawings are generated to show elevations and distances from nearest column lines. Additional information can be generated such as Run Id's, quantity of parts, and total lengths to aid in the pre-fabrication of parts before ever getting into the field.

Posted on May 21, 2021
