Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
It's a Personal Business Card Design.
If you like the design, just press the "L" key to appreciate it.
Follow me on Behance , Twitter , Instagram
#business #business card #visiting card #company #corporate #creative #design #flat #flyer #identity #illustrator
#marketing #minimal #print #bundle #branding #brand identity #print-ready #professional #simple #standard #template #trendy #card design
#minimalist #modern #personal #personal card #photoshop template #print template #template #trendy #both side
#cards #certificate #graphic modern business card #modern design #print-ready #professional #simple