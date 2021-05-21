Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Jobayda Akter

Business Card Design

Jobayda Akter
Jobayda Akter
  • Save
Business Card Design brand identity creative modern illustrator print ready personal corporate cards graphicdesign design print greeting logo branding business card mockup company credit visitingcard business business card
Download color palette

It's a Personal Business Card Design.
If you like the design, just press the "L" key to appreciate it.

Follow me on Behance , Twitter , Instagram

#business #business card #visiting card #company #corporate #creative #design #flat #flyer #identity #illustrator
#marketing #minimal #print #bundle #branding #brand identity #print-ready #professional #simple #standard #template #trendy #card design
#minimalist #modern #personal #personal card #photoshop template #print template #template #trendy #both side
#cards #certificate #graphic modern business card #modern design #print-ready #professional #simple

Jobayda Akter
Jobayda Akter

More by Jobayda Akter

View profile
    • Like