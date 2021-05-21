Prasoon Srivastava
HIE HQ

Social Connect App Concept

Prasoon Srivastava
HIE HQ
Prasoon Srivastava for HIE HQ
Hire Us
  • Save
Social Connect App Concept facebook instagram dark mode community app social media design app design uiux ui ux ui design ux design community ios app social media color behance figma typography dribbble best shot dribbble
Download color palette

To the amazing Dribbble community,

Today I would like to share the Social Connect App Concept. We kept the design clean, simple and less distractive.

Thoughts, write us at hi@hiehq.com or Contact here

See our Website | Instagram | Behance

HIE HQ
HIE HQ
Hire Us

More by HIE HQ

View profile
    • Like