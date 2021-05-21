K1Kdesign: 101 business cards, 71 - 72

A roaring engine under the midnight sun...

What’s not to love about the Focus RS? I took this shot during a night drive up the Jura mountain. Long exposure and light painting reveal the bold style of the car and the smooth yet eerie feeling of running away under the full moon where time can stop for a while.

These twin business cards show one of my favourite pictures of this shoot <3 May their owners-to-be share a special bond!

—

Follow me to discover my 100 new visit cards daily in the next couple of weeks here and on https://k-1.ooo • www.instagram.com/koya.li • www.fb.me/K1Kdesign • www.deviantart.com/koyakoya