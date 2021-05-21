Children's Home icons

Our country, as the others, has such a term as «Children’s home» where children without parental care live. Kids from Children’s homes have quite a lot of problems which they cannot resolve by themselves. Ideally, it has to be that each kid has a family. Fortunately, we have funds helping children’s homes and their residents. And we in our turn help funds.

Today we’d like to tell you about such way of assistance as “real help”. Recently we have created icons for the fund Changeonelife.ru. We developed the themes which needed to be illustrated, thought up metaphors, and made the graphics. The images will be used by the fund in its materials, on the website, etc.

This post is aimed to tell that everyone could participate in charitable activities, whether personally or with a company, whether by money or by some “real help”.