Kiosk Studio

S & Book Logo

Kiosk Studio
Kiosk Studio
  • Save
S & Book Logo illustrator illustration art typography minimal logodesign logo graphic design design branding
Download color palette

Brand Name: Sina English Institution
Date: 2021
---

We are Kiosk Studio
Innovative & creative graphic design studio with special focus on typography and logo design.

Give Kiosk Studio a follow below:
Instagram

Kiosk Studio
Kiosk Studio

More by Kiosk Studio

View profile
    • Like