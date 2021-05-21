The Positive Print Co

A few years ago, Nine by Nine reached out and asked if I'd like to create a typographic print for them. The idea being each month, nine artists design nine different pieces which are then available to buy.

They've recently decided to rebrand and got back in touch to ask me to make some lettering for the new logo, @thepositiveprintco 👍

Key points being;

Legibility first and foremost, to be interesting and swirly but be able to readable at a small size.

To have a stacked option as well as a one line wordmark for the website.

And lastly, to try to incorporate high fiving hands, linking back to that positive aspect.

I'm really pleased with how this one turned out and that I was able to fit the hands in there. High five to me 🖐️

Their new approach is still focussed on printed material but the content of which is now exclusively motivational and happy 🙂