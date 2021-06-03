Flo Steinle
whitespace

📰Magazine/Knowledge Base for Hostinator

Flo Steinle
whitespace
Flo Steinle for whitespace
Hire Us
  • Save
📰Magazine/Knowledge Base for Hostinator news newsfeed branding design knowledgebase glossary blog magazine landingpage webdesign website
📰Magazine/Knowledge Base for Hostinator news newsfeed branding design knowledgebase glossary blog magazine landingpage webdesign website
Download color palette
  1. 7 - Magazine Page for Hostinator.png
  2. Follow us Dribbble v2.0.png

Hi people! 🌱

In the last few days you have seen a lot about Hostinator and my design. Today I want to show you the magazine page. 😎

Hostinator is not just a hosting provider; they want to offer real value to the customer and provide free knowledge with valuable tips to all users.
🧩 We thought about how to sort and structure the page perfectly, as the magazine is categorized into articles, video courses, interviews, downloads and more. And everysthing is quick and easy for the user to reach. 🏁

Leave a like and see it live here: www.hostinator.com
__________________
If you’re looking for a strong partner to design your web/mobile application or website feel free to write us: hey@whitespace.cc
We’re always open for new projects and great companies to work with!

whitespace
whitespace
We create digital solutions that stay in people's minds.
Hire Us

More by whitespace

View profile
    • Like