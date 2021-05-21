Monoline Bird Logo for sale

LOGO FOR SALE - BUY NOW

A Modern & Creative logo with a Monoline Bird illustration in a unique style is suitable for various industries.

Click Here to purchase my other logo design - LogoGround shop

Click Here to purchase my other logo design - ScaleBranding shop

Click Here to purchase my other logo design - LogoStack shop

● This logo will be sold once.

● Copyright transfers to the buyer.

● Professional customization included.

Follow me on BEHANCE & INSTAGRAM

Thanks for watching!!!