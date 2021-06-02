🤑 Pricing Page for Hostinator

Trending designs to inspire you
Bonjourno! 🇮🇹
A few days ago I promised to show you the Pricing Page in more detail.
💃 Tada! 🎉
The pricing page gives an overview of the different plans. The user already get first tips for reselling with Hostinator. An eye-catching comparison between the Hostinator and other providers helps the user to decide. 🤩
What do you think of my work? Tell it in the comments and leave a 💚!
If you’re looking for a strong partner to design your web/mobile application or website feel free to write us: hey@whitespace.cc
We’re always open for new projects and great companies to work with!