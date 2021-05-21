Life Saver Medical App

Hi friends!

Take a look at the design concept for the Life saver medical mobile app - patients. Patient can enter your symptoms and hit submit.Near by hospital will send you the ambulance, so you can keep track of ambulance. Once your form accepted by hospital you can directly keep in touch with doctor through video calling.

