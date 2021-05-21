Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Siva Sakthi Pandian S

Life Saver Medical App

Life Saver Medical App
Hi friends!

Take a look at the design concept for the Life saver medical mobile app - patients. Patient can enter your symptoms and hit submit.Near by hospital will send you the ambulance, so you can keep track of ambulance. Once your form accepted by hospital you can directly keep in touch with doctor through video calling.
Hope you like it! Cheers for checking out.

Feel free to feedback and comment.
Thanks!

Wanna create something great?
Feel free to contact us - sivadocile@gmail.com

Posted on May 21, 2021
