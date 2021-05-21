Chinese Restaurant Website: Contacts Page

Take another glance at the bright and creative web design for the Chinese restaurant: catchy colors, original typography, mixed trendy graphics of different types, and smooth motion make the web presentation impressive, tasty, informative, and emotional from the first seconds. Here's how the contacts page looks. Stay tuned to see more!

Also, welcome to read about types of images in web interfaces, check the best practices of product page design, learn how to reach design consistency, and review the guide into basic types of web pages.

Tubik | Behance | Instagram | Twitter | Facebook