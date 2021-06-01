Flo Steinle
whitespace

📖 Landingpage for Ebook

Flo Steinle
whitespace
Flo Steinle for whitespace
Hire Us
  • Save
📖 Landingpage for Ebook lead generation lead e-book ebook hostinator ui ux design illustration interface webdesign website
📖 Landingpage for Ebook lead generation lead e-book ebook hostinator ui ux design illustration interface webdesign website
Download color palette
  1. 5 - Landingpage for Ebook.png
  2. Follow us Dribbble v2.0.png

Hello everybody!

An important topic for Hostinator is also e-books. The landing page helps to generate new clients. To make users curious, a section is presented where the user gets a glimpse of the e-book and wants to know more about the tips. 👀

✨ Cool feature: With video testimonials and Trustpilot, we try to generate trust and convince the user of Hostinator.

__________________
If you’re looking for a strong partner to design your web/mobile application or website feel free to write us: hey@whitespace.cc
We’re always open for new projects and great companies to work with!

whitespace
whitespace
We create digital solutions that stay in people's minds.
Hire Us

More by whitespace

View profile
    • Like