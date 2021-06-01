📖 Landingpage for Ebook

Hello everybody!

An important topic for Hostinator is also e-books. The landing page helps to generate new clients. To make users curious, a section is presented where the user gets a glimpse of the e-book and wants to know more about the tips. 👀

✨ Cool feature: With video testimonials and Trustpilot, we try to generate trust and convince the user of Hostinator.

__________________

If you’re looking for a strong partner to design your web/mobile application or website feel free to write us: hey@whitespace.cc

We’re always open for new projects and great companies to work with!