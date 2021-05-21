Software development dictionary app dashboard

Trending designs to inspire you
Second shot from my recent concept :)
Are you new in the software development world? It can be hard for you, when you meet all these weird people in checkered shirts..
So here is my concept - software development dictionary app! You can train yourself before you will join the development team 💻
PS They said that is hard to prepare app using Times New Roman font, and I said "hold my wine and watch" 🍷😂 What do you think?