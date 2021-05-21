Trending designs to inspire you
Last isometric illustration I worked on, I'm still exploring this style, and I have to say that I love it!
I used the past few months studying vector drawing in AffinityDesigner, since I always lacked this kind of knowledge, and I really don't regret it!