💎 Different Pages for Hostinator

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Hello Friends 👥
In the last shot I showed you the home page of Hostinator. Today you can see much more of the subpages.
On the left you can see a perfectly designed landing page to draw the user's attention to the webinars and to promote them. Next to it you can see a blog with different content elements as well as an extensive pricing page which I will show you in more detail soon 😉. On the right side I show you the magazine overview page.
Stay tuned for more shots in the next days! ✌️
__________________
If you’re looking for a strong partner to design your web/mobile application or website feel free to write us: hey@whitespace.cc
We’re always open for new projects and great companies to work with!