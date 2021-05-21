Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Joshua Williams

Meal Arsenal Recipe App

Meal Arsenal Recipe App
I wanted to create a design for a mobile app in which you can create your own recipe lists as well as search for recipes. I first created wireframes to get an idea of the flow and position of elements. Then I created a high fidelity mockup.

Posted on May 21, 2021
