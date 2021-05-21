Dea

University Catalog Site Design

I was tasked with designing the layout of a website that lists all of the colleges and universities based on your location, the field chosen, and their ratings. The concept requirements were:
- modern
- duo chromatic (preferably purple or blue)
- simple to follow
Utilizing software like Adobe XD and some methods and skills learned along with my career, I'm happy to say I thoroughly enjoy the final result and finished the job leaving a very satisfied client.

