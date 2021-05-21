Trending designs to inspire you
Interface design for a fictitious secondhand book marketplace called Buk. Through this exercise, I practiced how to design a UI when the goal is visual simplicity and easily obtainable information (like a highly visible search bar and category list) through a heavily defined grid system. Created in Adobe XD.
Social media icons and vector illustrations by Freepik.