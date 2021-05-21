Sydney Graf
DonorDrive

Play or The Kids Custom Theme

Sydney Graf
DonorDrive
Sydney Graf for DonorDrive
  • Save
Play or The Kids Custom Theme donation fundraising charity games icons graphic design bold bright colorful children playful nonprofit custom theme website design webdesign donordrive
Download color palette

A custom theme for Four Diamond's Play For The Kids program. This playful design was created with childhood in mind! The bright colors and rounded shapes help bring the user back to their fond childhood memories as they revisit their favorite games to raise money for childhood cancer.

DonorDrive
DonorDrive

More by DonorDrive

View profile
    • Like