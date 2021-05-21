Dea

Web Layout Design for Travel Guide Site

Dea
Dea
  • Save
Web Layout Design for Travel Guide Site mockup layout design layout adobe xd
Download color palette

I was tasked with designing the web layout of a travel guide business. The client asked for a picture-driven and colorful, yet simple and clean design. Not too cluttered, not too empty.
With consistent communication between both parties, the final product ended being one I'm personally very proud of.
The client was overjoyed and expressed that, not only was this exactly what they wished for, but that their expectations were considerably exceeded.

View all tags
Posted on May 21, 2021
Dea
Dea

More by Dea

View profile
    • Like