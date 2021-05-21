Good for Sale
Tosan Okegbe

Tourena - Tournament App UI Kit

Tosan Okegbe
Tosan Okegbe
Hire Me
  • Save
Tourena - Tournament App UI Kit minimal dark mode ui kit mobile app mobile mobile ui avatar icons profile page mobile design mobile app design app ui ui ux ui ux design design
Tourena - Tournament App UI Kit minimal dark mode ui kit mobile app mobile mobile ui avatar icons profile page mobile design mobile app design app ui ui ux ui ux design design
Download color palette
  1. fan_display___profile.png
  2. 3d_display.png

Tourena - Tournament App UI Kit

Price
$17
Buy now
Available on gumroad.com
Good for sale
Tourena - Tournament App UI Kit

Dark mode Profile page with editable avatars from the Tourena UI Kit.

View full presentation on BEHANCE
.
- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -

DOWNLOAD this kit @25% off from gumroad using "tosan" as discount code (Dribbble family offer)

Share your thoughts in the comment below. Don't forget to press love to show your appreciation!

Hope you like it, Thanks 😃
More presentations coming soon.

- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -

Be sure to follow on:

Instagram || Behance

Tosan Okegbe
Tosan Okegbe
UI/UX Designer
Hire Me

More by Tosan Okegbe

View profile
    • Like