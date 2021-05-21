Contact Book Apps

This application helps users organize contacts to be saved, can be managed by groups such as scope of work, family or close friends, then automatically identifies stored contacts whether they are connected to other applications such as WhatsApp, Telegram, or Paypal so that they can create shortcut buttons for this application.

Hope u like it ✨

Tool:

- Figma

************

Press "L" to give me love ❤️!

************

.

Have an awesome project, kindly

👉🏻 Dm me or 📩

muhammadajrin12@gmail.com

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/muhammad_ajrinn/

Uplabs : https://www.uplabs.com/muhammad_ajrin

Linkedin: https://www.linkedin.com/in/muhammad-ajrin/

.

#mobile #appinterface #uidesign #dailyui #uxui #appdesign #designconcept #uitrends #uiinspiration #dribbble #dailyui