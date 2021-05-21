Contact Book Apps

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
This application helps users organize contacts to be saved, can be managed by groups such as scope of work, family or close friends, then automatically identifies stored contacts whether they are connected to other applications such as WhatsApp, Telegram, or Paypal so that they can create shortcut buttons for this application.
Hope u like it ✨
Tool:
- Figma
************
Press "L" to give me love ❤️!
************
.
Have an awesome project, kindly
👉🏻 Dm me or 📩
muhammadajrin12@gmail.com
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/muhammad_ajrinn/
Uplabs : https://www.uplabs.com/muhammad_ajrin
Linkedin: https://www.linkedin.com/in/muhammad-ajrin/
.
#mobile #appinterface #uidesign #dailyui #uxui #appdesign #designconcept #uitrends #uiinspiration #dribbble #dailyui