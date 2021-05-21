Clothes Marketplace App (Live Shop Streaming)

The team is available for new projects! Drop us a line: hello@purrweb.com | WhatsApp | Website

Heyyo, guys! Wanna share with you our new shot — a service to buy clothes online 👕

In this app you can look and buy the things you like!

What’s on the shot?

On the first screen you can see a broadcast where you can view clothes and choose items you like ➕

Use the package icon and go to orders ➡️

🛍 Orders can be opened without leaving the broadcast. You can see there what you added to the cart or delete the item and place an order.

👗 If you still want to select things, then with one swipe to the right you can hide this screen and continue watching the broadcast!

The accent colors are black and white to not distract from the choice of clothes. Also orange color is added to the strict colors, which helps to highlight the important elements 👔

An app allows you to view interesting outfits online and in a quick purchase of what you like!

Created by Olga Kopceva

