Registration flow - Learnexus 2.0

Registration flow - Learnexus 2.0 login sign up form form employer freelancer uidesign ui ux sign up ui register signup
The client
I have been working on a new visual from the MVP i have done long time ago for Learnexus.com

Work done
• Visual identity
• Brand guidelines
• UX research
• Website design
• Design system

Soon more updates

You can check full project on : Case Study

———
I'm always on a lookout for amazing projects! Have one? Contact me at Email

New update will keep comming

Best,
Aleksandar

