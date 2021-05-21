Iowa Heartlanders Brand Identity

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Brand identity created for the latest expansion franchise in the ECHL, the Iowa Heartlanders.
The primary logo features a proud and aggressive white-tailed buck featuring a gold “crown” of antlers that represents the animal’s status as the “king” of America’s Heartland.
The secondary logo is a wild prairie rose, the state flower of Iowa. The color is also coral pink to be a nod to Coralville, IA, where the team will play its home games.
Finally the wordmark features custom typography developed from vintage Iowa license plates, with an underline that is a very stylized and abstract ear of corn.
Learn more about the team at IowaHeartlanders.com