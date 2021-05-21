Brian Gundell

Iowa Heartlanders Brand Identity

Brian Gundell
Brian Gundell
Hire Me
  • Save
Iowa Heartlanders Brand Identity branding stag logos hockey sports buck deer heartlanders iowa
Iowa Heartlanders Brand Identity branding stag logos hockey sports buck deer heartlanders iowa
Iowa Heartlanders Brand Identity branding stag logos hockey sports buck deer heartlanders iowa
Download color palette
  1. IAHeartlanders-Primary.jpg
  2. IAHeartlanders-SecondaryA.jpg
  3. IAHeartlanders-Wordmark.jpg

Brand identity created for the latest expansion franchise in the ECHL, the Iowa Heartlanders.

The primary logo features a proud and aggressive white-tailed buck featuring a gold “crown” of antlers that represents the animal’s status as the “king” of America’s Heartland.

The secondary logo is a wild prairie rose, the state flower of Iowa. The color is also coral pink to be a nod to Coralville, IA, where the team will play its home games.

Finally the wordmark features custom typography developed from vintage Iowa license plates, with an underline that is a very stylized and abstract ear of corn.

Learn more about the team at IowaHeartlanders.com

View all tags
Posted on May 21, 2021
Brian Gundell
Brian Gundell
Specializing in sports branding & design
Hire Me

More by Brian Gundell

View profile
    • Like