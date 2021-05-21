Super shop logo

Trending designs to inspire you
Hi there
This is my another logo project based on super shop.
Name - Q-mart
This shop selling beans & vegetable that's why i designed in this way.
Hope you like it guys.
If you need logo for your business feel free to contact me.
Email - buildmark77@gmail.com