Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
MARK_gd

Super shop logo

MARK_gd
MARK_gd
  • Save
Super shop logo shop 3d shopping minimal simple ux branding ui typography illustration logo design symbol logotype supermarket logo
Download color palette

Hi there
This is my another logo project based on super shop.
Name - Q-mart
This shop selling beans & vegetable that's why i designed in this way.
Hope you like it guys.
If you need logo for your business feel free to contact me.
Email - buildmark77@gmail.com

MARK_gd
MARK_gd

More by MARK_gd

View profile
    • Like